GOP lawmakers introduce bill to allow Americans to sue China over coronavirus

The bill, launched by Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, within the House and Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., within the Senate, would allow Americans to sue the communist nation in federal courtroom by amending the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act.

“By silencing doctors and journalists who tried to warn the world about the coronavirus, the Chinese Communist Party allowed the virus to spread quickly around the globe. Their decision to cover up the virus led to thousands of needless deaths and untold economic harm. It’s only appropriate that we hold the Chinese government accountable for the damage it has caused,” Cotton mentioned in an announcement.

The laws is modeled after the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act, and seeks “to provide a civil action against a foreign state for deliberate concealment or distortion of information with respect to an international public health emergency.”

“There’s an increasing amount of evidence that shows they are culpable,” Crenshaw mentioned on “Fox & Friends” on Saturday. “So what can we do about that? Well, when Americans are wronged. We sue somebody — so let’s let Americans sue the Chinese Government.”

It comes amid growing scrutiny about Beijing’s habits at first of the disaster. Fox News reported Friday that the U.S. is conducting a full-scale investigation into whether or not the coronavirus escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China.

Intelligence operatives are mentioned to be gathering details about the laboratory and the preliminary outbreak of the virus. There is growing confidence that the outbreak seemingly originated in a Wuhan lab, not as a bioweapon — which officers have dominated out — however as a part of a Chinese effort to present that its efforts to establish and fight viruses are equal to or higher than these of the U.S.

Intelligence analysts are piecing collectively a timeline of what the federal government knew and “creating an accurate picture of what happened,” the sources mentioned.

Once that investigation is full — one thing that’s anticipated to occur within the near-term — the findings might be offered to the Trump administration. At that time, White House policymakers and President Trump will use the findings to decide how to maintain the nation accountable for the pandemic.

Fox News’ Bret Baier and Gillian Turner contributed to this report.