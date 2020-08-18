GOP Lambastes Democrats Over Failed First Night Of DNC 2020

The evaluations remain in and from the president on down to the punditry, the agreement among the sane is that the opening night of Democratic National Convention 2020 was a dull bust filled with lies and extreme ideology.

President Trump weighed in on first-nighter Andrew Cuomo’s absence of reality on the coronavirus and the liberal guv’s own errors: “Now AP estimates that the real Cuomo number of people killed because of his total incompetence is 11,000, not the 6000 that was originally thought!”

But the president wasn’t completed with Cuomo right now, including, “Cuomo, just like his brother Fredo, has not got a very good memory!”

