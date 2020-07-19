GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy Warns This Could Be Last Republican President If Trump Is Not Reelected

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) went on Fox News’ “Hannity” this Thursday and said it’s vital for the Republicans to win in November. If not, “I don’t know if we’ll ever have an opportunity to win it again.

“They will change the rules of the game. How we vote, they will change, you know, in California they allow people who are not even citizens to vote in school board races. You know, in California, they lowered the voting age to 17. Do you know, in California, that you could turn your ballot in 17 days after the election? Those are things they’re doing right now. That’s what they’ll do across the country…they’ll expand the Supreme Court, there won’t be 50 states, there will be 52 states…”

McCarthy should know. As he mentions, California is leading the liberal states in disenfranchising Republicans and conservatives. Ballot harvesting, which he eludes to, steals elections. It cost the GOP several House seats in Southern California in 2018. Illegal immigrant voting and voting fraud are rampant in California, as no voter ID is practiced or allowed. County election offices are filled with partisan Democrats who will do everything and anything to keep and put Democrats in power. As Stalin said, “It doesn’t matter who votes. It matters who counts the votes.”

At the national level, if Democrats win in the fall the Supreme Court will be stacked with a rubber stamp far-left majority and Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia will become states, adding four Senate seats and numerous House seats to the Democrat total. McCarthy isn’t kidding or overplaying this. Almost everything is on the line.

McCarthy also spoke of the recent unrest on American streets: “We want to focus on bringing this country back. Rebuilding it, restoring it, and renewing it, and that means and law and order and justice.”

McCarthy will sponsor a bill that will strip federal funding from states and cities that do not enforce laws against vandalism of public property. The president is fully on board with this, as is a great majority of the American people.

SCOOPLET: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will introduce new legislation Thursday to protect the statutes across the U.S. as monuments across the country have been destroyed by rioters or removed by local governments, @DailyCaller has learned. More:https://t.co/kPPQpIoYxe — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) July 16, 2020

Said the GOP Leader:

“This is to protect American statues because what we want to do is tell the history. When you watch [San Francisco’s] St. [Junipero] Serra [statue] get torn down or you watch Ulysses S. Grant’s [statue vandalized], you watch Christopher Columbus, you watch Frederick Douglass, this is a real challenge because we have local officials who have a responsibility for the rule of law… Why don’t they have greater regard for the rule of law instead of encouraging the mob to tear it down? If they do that, if they allow that to happen then why should federal dollars flow to that city?” Hopefully McCarthy’s warning will be heeded. The Red Tsunami idiots who helped to get us so much in the present mess better wake up from their rose-colored lethargy and complacency. There is a tough fight to win, a very tough fight.”

This piece was written by David Kamioner on July 18, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

