GOP governors in Florida, Texas split as coronavirus cases surge

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott — who had previously blocked local governments from requiring masks, and had been one of the primary to reopen businesses — last week reversed himself and issued a mandate requiring masks in most of the state. The move came after he’d power down all bars, limited restaurants to 50% capacity and halted elective surgeries in coronavirus hot-spots. In a video, that he acknowledged what he said was “a stark reality: Covid-19 is not going away. In fact, it’s getting worse.”

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis, like Abbott, has encouraged masks and social distancing. But unlike Abbott, he’s refused to issue a statewide mandate, insisting that new action isn’t necessary. He has wiped out funding for coronavirus treatment in prisons and for on the web learning services, while insisting schools will reopen in the fall. And he’s downplaying the spike in cases in his state, saying that those contracting the virus are younger.

“There’s no need to be fearful,” DeSantis said Monday.

The governors of the two largest Republican-led states’ response to the surge in cases in recent weeks showcases a split within the GOP over whether to follow President Donald Trump’s lead as Trump expresses skepticism toward masks, holds campaign rallies that ignore social distancing guidelines, insists that schools must reopen in the fall and much more.





