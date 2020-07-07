GOP governors in Florida, Texas split as coronavirus cases surge

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott — who had previously blocked local governments from requiring masks, and had been one of the primary to reopen businesses — last week reversed himself and issued a mandate requiring masks in most of the state. The move came after he’d power down all bars, limited restaurants to 50% capacity and halted elective surgeries in coronavirus hot-spots. In a video, that he acknowledged what he said was “a stark reality: Covid-19 is not going away. In fact, it’s getting worse.”
In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis, like Abbott, has encouraged masks and social distancing. But unlike Abbott, he’s refused to issue a statewide mandate, insisting that new action isn’t necessary. He has wiped out funding for coronavirus treatment in prisons and for on the web learning services, while insisting schools will reopen in the fall. And he’s downplaying the spike in cases in his state, saying that those contracting the virus are younger.
“There’s no need to be fearful,” DeSantis said Monday.
The governors of the two largest Republican-led states’ response to the surge in cases in recent weeks showcases a split within the GOP over whether to follow President Donald Trump’s lead as Trump expresses skepticism toward masks, holds campaign rallies that ignore social distancing guidelines, insists that schools must reopen in the fall and much more.
Some veteran Republicans that have built their very own political brands, like Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, enacted stricter guidelines in response to the pandemic than most of their GOP colleagues. Abbott, a second-term governor who has held statewide office since 2002, had previously hesitated to close businesses and mandate masks — but changed his approach in recent days as case numbers soared.
But DeSantis, a first-term governor who needed Trump’s help eke out a narrow victory in 2018, has mirrored Trump’s antagonism toward coronavirus-related restrictions, insisting this week that no further actions are needed even as his state has set records in cases and positivity rates in new tests in recent days.
DeSantis on Monday said the record-breaking spike in coronavirus cases across his state over the weekend, and its particular high positivity rates, are due in part to an increase in the amount of tests performed — an echo of Trump’s frequent dismissal of the increasing number of coronavirus cases as being fully a product of more testing.
In Texas, Abbott — like DeSantis — has refused to simply take responsibility for the climb in cases. But he’s issued much more serious warnings, including saying Monday that deaths would spike this month.
“My concern is that we may see greater fatalities going forward as we go into the middle part of July,” he said on FOX4 in Dallas.
He said their state is “surging” medical staff to regions where hospitals’ ICU bed capacity is approaching its caps.
But Abbott’s reversal on masks hasn’t slowed the criticism of his handling of the herpes virus, as he’s balked at further restrictions on companies.
After Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said on ABC’s “This Week” that her county, which includes Houston, needs their state to give it authority to issue a stay-at-home order, Abbott said in a television interview Monday that going into “lockdown mode” would “really force Texans into poverty.” He also blamed local governments for failing to enforce existing orders.
“Abbott opens Texas too soon, issues mask order too late, denies local leaders authority to contain the virus — causing uncontrolled covid spread, many hospitalized & soon dead because of his negligence — and then blames local officials?” O’Rourke wrote. “Pathetic. Resign.”