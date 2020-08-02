GOP convention in Charlotte closed to press, portions will be livestreamed

Reporters will not be permitted on website as RNC delegates vote to officially choose President Donald Trump as the 2020 Republican governmental candidate, however the vote will be livestreamed, the Republican authorities stated.

The limitation is extraordinary in contemporary American political history, however Republican authorities stated they were required to limitation presence due to social distancing constraints enforced by the guv of North Carolina.

“Given the health restrictions and limitations in place within the state of North Carolina, we are planning for the Charlotte activities to be closed press Friday, August 21 — Monday, August 24,” the RNC convention representative stated in a declaration Saturday.

“We are happy to let you know if this changes, but we are working within the parameters set before us by state and local guidelines regarding the number of people who can attend events,” the representative stated.