GOP Convention Goes Outdoors – Six Senators Skip Event

On Thursday, Republicans involved with planning the August convention in Jacksonville told the press that outdoor locales in the close vicinity of the VyStar Arena, where the convention will be held, are being considered for the staging of the larger public aspects of the convention. The Republican National Convention is scheduled to kick off on August 24th.

During his 2016 primary and general election campaigns, President Donald Trump used outdoor venues with great success. The image of the Trump plane swooping down over crowds before the event, as the theme from the film “Air Force One” filled the area, gave the function and the campaign it self gravitas and glamour.

GOP officials are looking to the necessary logistics for holding an outdoor convention. President Trump has been briefed and a final determination on specific locations might be made soon. The president has privately told close associates and aides he’d prefer outdoor events.

Though Jacksonville in August promises to be scorching hot, Republican National Convention staff intend to compensate for that by offering cold bottled water and small fans to the crowds and by cool down the area with large state-of-the-art cooling systems.

Jacksonville at end of August for outdoor RNC Convention sounds appealing https://t.co/EoNXDKAMGc — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) July 9, 2020

Locations that Republicans have looked over include the 121 Financial Ballpark, which can hold 11,000 people, and the TIAA Bank Field, a 65,000-seat stadium that’s your home field to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Both venues certainly are a short walk from the VyStar arena, which seats around 15,000 people.

In related news, six GOP senators won’t attend the Republican Convention. One seemingly have a genuine concern over coronavirus. The the others are probably dodging the event to place distance between themselves and the president.

On Thursday, Kansas Senator Pat Roberts, who’s set to retire at the conclusion of the season, said he’d not attend the convention and claimed he had scheduling conflicts and virus concerns. He is probably lying. He’s retiring and probably just doesn’t wish to go through the hassle of a truncated national convention.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley was the very first senator to state he would maybe not attend the convention as a result of coronavirus concerns. Grassley can be quite a straight shooter. His announcement was accompanied by GOP Senators Lamar Alexander, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney, and Roberts.

Romney and Murkowski are obvious no shows because they’re not on good terms with the president or the party.

Alexander’s office stated the senator wanted to give others an opportunity to be delegates and was worried within the virus, possibly true, though he’s also retiring. Collins has a tough reelection fight in a Democrat state and can’t be seen as too Republican.

On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was asked about the absence from the function of six of his Republican colleagues: “I think the convention is a challenging situation and a number of my colleagues have announced that they aren’t going to attend. We have to wait and see how it looks in late August to see whether or not we can convene that many people.”

