GOP Convention 2020:Massive storm and protests by sports stars threaten to overshadow Mike Pence’s night at RNC

The confluence of suddenly developing events put pressure on Pence and President Donald Trump to put on a show of leadership at a grave national moment — on a night lined up as an assault on Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Pence will step into the leading role Wednesday evening as the party looks to push Trump’s pro-police “law and order” message. He is expected to make the case that Biden would lead the country in a dangerously liberal direction as he defends the Trump presidency.

A major theme of both his address and the night as a whole will be support for law enforcement. The theme of the night contrasts sharply with National Basketball Association, Women’s National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball teams announcing they will not play in their Wednesday night games to protest police violence against Black people.

The Milwaukee Bucks decided against playing Game 5 of their playoff series against the Orlando Magic in protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake — a 29-year-old Black man who was shot multiple times in the back as he tried to enter an SUV with his children in the vehicle — in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which is close to Milwaukee. The two other playoff games scheduled to be played Wednesday night were then also postponed as players decided to join the Bucks in the protest.

