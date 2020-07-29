GOP congressman who frequently refuses to wear a mask tests positive for Covid-19

Rep Louie Gohmert concerns Attorney General William Barr throughout a House Judiciary Committee hearing on July28 Chip Somodevilla/Pool through AP

Rep Louie Gohmert, a Texas Republican, has actually checked positive for coronavirus.

Gohmert has frequently declined to wear a mask while at the Capitol throughout the pandemic. He has actually invested adequate time on the House flooring throughout votes speaking to assistants and legislators– without a mask or social distancing. His workplace did not react to several demands for remark.

Gohmert had actually been arranged to fly aboard Air Force One with President Trump to Midland, Texas, where he is fundraising and exploring an oil well. He checked positive for coronavirus on Wednesday early morning throughout a pre-flight screening at the White House, a individual knowledgeable about the circumstance informed CNN.

Because of the positive test, Gohmert is not taking a trip with the President.

A senior Republican assistant informed CNN the test outcomes have actually triggered concerns on the Hill, with “a lot of staffers” purchased to get tests prior to they can go to conferences and resume activity. Some are sequestering in their workplaces till they can get checked. Gohmert’s workplace alerted Republican leaders, who alerted House medical personnel and the procedure began for additional alert, the GOP assistant stated. Politico initially reported the news.

Gohmert informed CNN last month that he didn’t wear a mask since he had actually been checked and he didn’t yet have the infection. “But if I get it, you’ll never see me without a mask,” he stated.

He is simply among a number of conservative Republicans who have actually pressed back on mask- using, often triggering stress throughout committee conferences.

During Tuesday’s hearing with Attorney General Bill Barr, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler prompted a handful of Republican members to keep their masks on.

“I would remind Mr. Jordan, Mr. Biggs and Mr. Johnson to stop violating the rules of the committee, to stop violating the safety of the members of the committee, to stop holding themselves out as not caring by refusing to wear their masks,” Nadler stated, referring toReps Jim Jordan of Ohio, Andy Biggs of Arizona, and Mike Johnson of Louisiana.

“Is it permissible to drink a sip of coffee?” Johnson countered.

Gohmert was likewise present at the hearing. He was seen maskless outside the space near Barr at one point. The Justice Department informed CNN Wednesday that Barr will get checked.

In another hearing Wednesday,Rep Zoe Lofgren inserted to advise members who are physically present that they are needed to wear a mask.

“He was a member who was unwilling to consistently wear a mask,” Lofgren stated ofGohmert “It’s a reminder that this is very serious and if you’re unwilling to wear a mask that covers your nose and your mouth, please do leave the room and we’ll arrange for you to participate remotely.”

Watch: