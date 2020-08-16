GOP congressman Adam Kinzinger urges Republican leaders to denounce QAnon

“You’re never going to offend somebody onto your side,” he stated. “You’re never going to offend somebody away from something they believe. In fact, it emboldens them. So, I think it’s understanding that they’re still human.”
Kinzinger prompted individuals who “believe in this conspiracy theory stuff” to “do some independent research.”
“Now,” Kinzinger stated, “the new Q stuff reads like a tarot card reader who gives you something so vague that it will absolutely fit into something that happens in the next months.”
That’s all part of the con, according to professionals who study the online details area.
In media and tech circles there is growing issue about the appeal of QAnon, elements which are downright delusional. Yet it is turning up in congressional races and nationwide news protection.