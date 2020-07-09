Google’s upcoming Nest speaker revealed in regulatory filing

A new smart speaker from Google has been spotted as part of a regulatory filing in Japan. Android Police believes this device to be the long-coming sequel to the original Google Home speaker, which hasn’t gotten a follow-up since its original release in 2016.

The new speaker keeps on Google’s fabric aesthetic and looks nearly like a miniaturized vertically standing Google Home Max that’s been squeezed down a little. There’s a rubber base at the bottom and a power jack at the rear along with a mute switch. Yes, you’re considering the back in the image above. The front of the speaker looks like this:

I think it’s safe to express there are probably some LIGHT EMITTING DIODE indicator lights under there somewhere for when you’re chatting with Google Assistant. Google’s latest Nest speaker stands a little over 8.5 inches tall and is listed being an interactive media streaming device in the filing.

The Federal Communications Commission also just published a filing for a new device from Google — also it sounds like it’s this very product — but the usual confidentiality protections apply so might there be no photos in any particular one.

Though it still has a landing page on Google’s online store, the original Google Home is not any longer available. The company’s current speaker lineup contains the Nest Mini, Google Home Mini, Google Home Max, and smart displays, including the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max.

Alongside this new speaker and the inevitable Pixel 5, Google could also announce a next-generation video streaming device some time this fall. We’ve already gotten a good look at that one. And hey, I’m still holding out hope that the Pixel 4A still may possibly show up eventually.