Google’s Pixel conundrum and Microsoft’s TikTok conundrum

Hi everyone. I’m back to composing this newsletter after a long time off and in some way, amazingly, still rather revitalized by my week off in the woods of northernCalifornia If you’re a brand-new customer, welcome! This is a newsletter about computer systems and customer tech.

I’m not going to attempt to capture you up on whatever that took place recently, however the antitrust hearings were the main point. We have a complete story stream of the greatest news here, I recommend you inspect a few of it out.

Since I was just slightly knowledgeable about recently’s goings-on, the important things that leapt out to me were a couple amusing bits: Amazon clocked Google’s Nest acquisition as having actually been a little a mess and Tim Cook forwards along long emails on Sunday evening with just a single “Thoughts?” in the body, really the mark of a scary manager.

This week is going to be a huge one. Samsung will reveal the Note 20 on Wednesday, Microsoft remains in the middle of a Trumpian overload of unsafe confusion over its desire to get part of TikTok, and most likely other weirdness is coming. August is no longer a sluggish news month for customer tech.

Google Pixel 5, 4A 5G, and 4A

The week started with evaluations of the Pixel 4A from Google– here’s mine. The phone is excellent and at $350, really affordable. The reality that a budget plan phone can …