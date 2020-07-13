Google’s Pixel Buds now available in more countries, including Australia, Canada, and the UK

Google announced on Monday that its second-generation Pixel Buds are now available in more countries, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Singapore, Spain, and the UK. The true wireless headphones have only been available in the US since their April 27th release date.

Google also said it will offer Pixel Buds in more colors starting next month. Currently, you can only buy them in “clearly white,” but Google said the Pixel Buds would come in “oh so orange,” “quite mint,” and “almost black” when it first announced the headphones in October. All four colors are on display on the US Google Store, but you can’t actually buy the orange, mint, and black models right now, only join a waitlist to be notified when they go on sale.

Image: Google

In his review of the second-generation Pixel Buds, my colleague Chris Welch found that they had improved sound quality and design over the original model but average battery life compared to some competitors. However, since launch, some users, including a Verge staffer, have reported Bluetooth connectivity issues with the earbuds. A potential fix could be on the way, though, as a Google employee promised in June that “our team will be rolling out software updates in the coming weeks to improve Bluetooth stability and connectivity.”