Google’s Pixel 4a might finally launch on August 3

Google’s upcoming mid-ranger, the Pixel 4a, very first appeared online a couple of months back, and since, we have actually seen it appearing in all sorts of leakages varying from renders to a full-fledged evaluation video. But after numerous hold-ups, it appears that the Pixel 4a might finally show up next month– August 3– to be particular.

Finally delighted to provide a last upgrade on Pixel 4a! The last date I provided you (offered in the tweet listed below) is the launch day! Pixel4a August3 100%. Only concern is …

Do you care any longer? Or have they pressed this off excessive? https://t.co/SZkQpvRAZI — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser)July 26, 2020

As per Jon Prosser of FrontPageTech YouTube channel, who has up until now had a relatively precise performance history with leakages, Google will finally launch the Pixel 4a on August3 Prosser declares that the abovementioned launch date is 100%, and we are inclined to think that offered his previous leakages (or a minimum of we wish to, due to the fact that the Pixel 4a has actually remained in the hold-up hell for longer than any other gadget we have actually appreciated recently).

Earlier this month, the authorities Google shop noted a render of the Pixel 4a in all its magnificence, showing that the phone’s launch is simply around the corner. As for the hardware, the phone is tipped to load a 5.81- inch FHD+ OLED screen and will supposedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC ticking along with 4GB of RAM while a 3,080 mAh battery will keep the lights on.