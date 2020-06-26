Google’s Phone app could soon tell you why a business is calling you

Google’s Phone app is apparently getting a new Verified Calls feature that will show you a business’ name, logo, and the reason it’s calling you. News of the feature first appeared on a Google support page that has been spotted by Android Police. The feature utilizes businesses supplying its contact number, your contact number, and the reason behind its call, directly to Google, which pushes this information to the Phone app. If the information lines up, then a phone app gives the call a Verified Call badge.

It’s a feature that has the potential to be enormously helpful, not merely for exercising who’s calling you, but also for knowing when a call is even worth picking right up in the first place. I’m happy to get the phone if my bank is calling to allow me to know about a problem with my account, for example, and also this feature could be yet another way to help weed out marketing calls and other spam.

Although Google says the feature is on by default, it outlines a couple of limitations on its support page. First is the fact that Verified Calls utilizes businesses proactively providing information to Google, meaning not totally all calls with no verified badge will fundamentally be spam. Google also says the service only works on the Google Phone app, which means it won’t be around on every Android phone. It also relies on you adding your contact number to your Google account. Google says that it will delete your phone number and the reason behind a call “within minutes” of the call being verified.