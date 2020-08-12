Google’s Phone app Beta can be installed on any phone

Google’s Phone (dialer) app was contributed to more, non-Google gadgets back inApril As per Android Police, the Phone app is now readily available to download on more smartphone brand names too. The app works on both Samsung and OnePlus gadgets as Android Police has actually mentioned. We can prove that it works on the OnePlus 8 Pro.

We had the ability to install it by registering to the App’s Beta program through this link on a computer system, and after that downloading the app through the Play Store (likewise from desktop). The Phone app isn’t simple to discover from the Play Store app, however you can utilize a direct link here.







Installing the Phone Beta app on OnePlus 8 Pro

Sadly, the Google Pixel’s finest function– Call Screening– is not readily available for gadgets besides Pixel phones in the United States (in English). We sure hope Google prepares to make this function readily available to non-Pixel gadgets in the future, as its quickly a significant selling point in a world where irritating spam calls ring every day.

Do remember that the App remains in Beta, so outgoing/incoming phone calls have the capacity for the periodic wonkiness depending on your design. Note that the Beta program likewise depends on your geological place and might not be readily available in your nation.

