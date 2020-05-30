Google’s New Sodar Tool Helps Android Smartphone Users Maintain Social Distancing

Smartphone customers have a brand new solution to maintain their distance — a software that lets them know when persons are getting nearer than pandemic tips advocate.

The Google-developed Sodar software available this week faucets into Android smartphone cameras to place customers within the centre of a white circle with a radius of about two meters, or 6.5 ft.

The perimeter, decided primarily based on pandemic social distancing tips, is made utilizing the identical form of augmented actuality expertise in smartphone video games corresponding to Pokemon Go.

Circles superimposed on environment transfer with customers, protecting smartphones within the centre. Users get a visible warning when they’re inside the doubtlessly hazardous radius.

Sodar works by way of Google-made Chrome browsers on Android smartphones that help augmented actuality, in line with the California-based web agency.

“This experiment uses (the application program interface) WebXR to visualise 2-metre social-distancing guidelines in your environment,” a message on the web site mentioned.

The software got here out of an “Experiments With Google” project on expertise hacks to assist folks address the coronavirus pandemic.

