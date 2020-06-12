Google’s New Rules Clamp Down on Discriminatory Housing, Job Ads

Alphabet’s Google said on Thursday it absolutely was tackling unlawful discrimination by barring housing, employment and credit advertisements from being targeted to its users based on their postal code, gender, age, parental status, or marital status.

The new policy, which will simply take effect by the end of the year in the United States and Canada, comes more than a year after the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) charged Facebook for selling discriminatory housing advertisements and said it was considering similar concerns about Google and Twitter.

Google and Facebook together account for just over half internet ad sales globally, making their policy actions influential on the market.

US protests following the death of George Floyd, an African American man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, have placed a spotlight on racial inequities, like the challenges black people face in finding jobs and housing. But Google said its new policy was not a reaction to the protests.

“We had been working constructively with HUD on these issues since last year, and our timeline has not been driven by current events,” Google spokesperson Elijah Lawal said.

In a news release on Thursday, HUD encouraged other on the web ad sellers to follow Google’s action. Twitter said it had no policy updates to share.

Google had previously barred advertisers from choosing ad targets based on users’ race, religion, ethnicity or sexual orientation. But researchers investigating discrimination have said advertisers could still use other data to exclude lower-income individuals and racial minorities from their potential customer pool.

For example, ZIP codes, which reference geography, is actually a proxy for race as people of similar background sometimes cluster in neighborhoods.

Facebook banned advertisers from using ZIP codes, age and gender to choose who would see ads days before HUD took action last year. The company and US prosecutors said the case, that has been referred to a federal court in New York, is ongoing.

