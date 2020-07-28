Google’s new ‘for context’ links could give you the big picture around big news stories

If you have actually just recently identified a little secondary box beneath a Google News story that offers you a big-picture understanding of the news, you’re not alone: Google seems explore a new “for context” function in Google News that links to a 2nd, more comprehensive story on the very same subject.

Spotted earlier by Valentin Pletzer on Twitter, the function seems live on cellphones for some really particular search engine result:

It’s a smaller sized box in Google’s news box

It’s little sufficient that you may quickly miss what’s altered, however it’s that “for context” box under the CNET story. Intriguingly, it links to another CNET story to offer the larger picture; it’s possible that this function isn’t created to divert traffic from some publishers to others, however rather simply to offer the larger picture around a news story. That’s likewise how Facebook’s “About This Content” function frequently works, which likewise regularly indicates associated material from the very same site. Of course, Google likewise has “knowledge panels” and “featured snippets” beyond its news box to direct individuals to more details about all sorts of subjects.

While numerous Verge editors have actually gotten the new Google function to operate in numerous time zones, we weren’t able to make it appear for other possibly questionable news subjects like hydroxychloroquine. This CNET example is really the just one we have actually seen so far, and Google didn’t right away react to an ask for remark about where and how the concept may present. Let us understand if you area more?

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, big tech platforms have actually accelerated their efforts to alert readers about false information, with specific caution labels, “authoritative context” around conspiracy theories, and even a cautioning to readers that they may not wish to share older, obsolete short articles.