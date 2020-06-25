Google’s New Default Privacy Setting Wipes User Location, Web History After 18 Months

Alphabet’s Google said on Wednesday it will automatically delete some location history after 18 months for new users and allow it to be easier for everybody to access its search, Maps, and YouTube apps without having to be tracked.

The updates to Google’s privacy controls arrive as the world’s largest internet search engine faces heightened scrutiny on its data collection methods. New privacy laws in California and Europe have prompted Internet companies to modify practices during the last two years. Several lawsuits by consumers and US state attorneys general in the last month or two have accused Google of deception in data gathering.

Under Google’s updated settings, YouTube’s viewing history of new users will recede after 36 months and location tracking and web browsing history will get dropped after 18 months. Users have the option of choosing shorter or longer timeframes.

However, Google might still be in a position to access and store location details in other ways.

Users can easier search in what Google calls “incognito mode,” by just holding down their profile picture at the top of the search, Maps or YouTube apps. Previously, an additional click in the apps’ menu was required.

Google will not keep a log of users’ activity when they come in incognito.

The company derives most of its revenue from ads, which are typically centered on data in what users are watching and reading and where they truly are located. Alphabet Chief Executive Sundar Pichai last year acknowledged that the organization gathers more data than necessary for advertisements and focused on minimise its collection.

