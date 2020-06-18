Google’s new Chrome extension lets you link directly to specific text on a page

Link to Text Fragment is a new Chrome Extension from Google that lets you generate URLs to specific text on a webpage, regardless of the page’s formatting.

With the extension installed, simply highlight the text you want to link to, right click, and choose “Copy Link to Selected Text.” This can then be shared and opened by anyone using a compatible browser. For example, clicking this link in Chrome or Edge will bring you directly to a highlighted section at the end of the content.

The Google extension builds upon a new feature that has been recently added to Chromium called Text Fragments, which functions appending extra linking information to a URL after a #. It’s exactly the same technology that Google now sometimes uses to link to specific parts of a webpage searching results. However, these URLs can be long and difficult to by hand create if you’re linking to longer sections of text, or complex web pages where in actuality the same words are repeated multiple times. This extension simplifies the creation process.

The links created by the extension are compatible with version 80 well over all Chromium-based browsers, but they’re maybe not supported in most browsers. Google’s blog post notes that as of yesterday Firefox and Safari hadn’t said that they’d implement the feature. Clicking a link using those browsers will simply just take you to the top of the linked webpage, without highlighting the text.

Text fragments are a small but useful little bit of functionality which make it easier to find specific information on a webpage. In the paragraph above, for example, the web link to Google’s blog post is established to link directly to the section about Firefox and Safari compatibility. You could also notice it being helpful for linking to a specific step in a long number of instructions, or a particular entry in a best-of list.

The extension and the functionality it enables are promising, but it’s maybe not perfect as of this time. While trying out the feature in Edge, I’d sometimes get linked to the proper part of the page, but the text wouldn’t be highlighted. Then, when creating links, I’d sometimes receive one telling me to highlight a longer section of text, despite having already selected a whole paragraph. I wasn’t able to verify what it had been about my combination of browser, extensions, and the websites I was linking to that caused these problems.

The Link to Text Fragment extension can be acquired now in the Chrome Web Store.