Google’s New Android TV Dongle Revealed in New Report

Google’s Android TV-powered streaming dongle has been rumoured for some time now, however a brand new report lastly reveals particulars in regards to the upcoming system. Codenamed ‘Sabrina’, the brand new dongle is the much-awaited successor to the Google Chromecast sequence, and will likely be a standalone streaming system with extra capabilities than the Chromecast sequence of units. The system may additionally include the newest model of Android TV, and may have its personal distant and a refreshed consumer interface, based on the report.

The report by XDA Developers explores the brand new Google Android TV dongle – codenamed Sabrina – in element, exhibiting photographs of the system itself, in addition to the distant and the consumer interface. The photographs present an oval dongle that may seemingly be anchored to the HDMI port on the consumer’s tv, and seems to be a bit bigger than the present Chromecast units. Since the system will reportedly run Android TV, it is going to be a standalone system with no steady reliance in your smartphone, as is the case with the Chromecast. This will deliver it in line with rivals just like the Amazon Fire TV Stick units.

The distant highlights the Google Assistant button, seen just under the D-pad

Photo Credit: XDA Developers

The photographs of the distant in the report present a compact unit, with the route pad and some buttons exhibiting. As anticipated, the Google Assistant button is highlighted on the distant, suggesting that voice controls will likely be a big a part of the characteristic set on the brand new system. There’s additionally no phrase on the official branding of the system. Although the codename is understood for now, it is doable that Google will go together with its ‘Nest’ branding to tie the system in with its present vary of sensible audio system and shows. It’s additionally seemingly that it’s going to include help for 4K streaming, together with HDR as much as the Dolby Vision format, in our opinion.

A key a part of the expertise would be the software program, and Google is understood for pushing new variations of its Android and Android TV software program with its personal {hardware}. Android TV is lengthy overdue for an replace, and it is seemingly that the newest model would roll out with the brand new Google streaming system. Images in the report present a freshly designed consumer interface that goes with a content-first method, much like how competing sensible TV working techniques do issues. This factors to the brand new model of Android TV, rumoured to be re-branded to ‘Google TV’.

The thought of an Android TV-powered standalone system is something however new, and Google’s entry into the area is surprisingly late. That stated, the brand new Google streaming system will provide a brisker and cleaner Android TV expertise than present units, such because the lately launched Mi Box 4K. The Google system is predicted to be priced increased than the present crop of Android TV streaming units although; stories have instructed that the system will likely be priced at round $80 (roughly Rs. 6,000), suggesting that it is going to be priced to compete with premium streaming units such because the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Nvidia Shield TV.

