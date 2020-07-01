Google’s Nearby Sharing goes into Beta testing

Apple has already established one of the easiest methods of sharing large media files or documents within the air called AirDrop. Android used to have NFC-based handshake method called Android Beam, but it was completely depreciated with Android 10. It used NFC to initiate a connection for file transfers, but it used Bluetooth, that was painfully slow.

Android Police have reported that the new Nearby Sharing feature is now in Beta testing. Those that are Beta testers of the Google Play Services app. The Beta is now rolling out to these users, who will now see an alternative to share something “Nearby” in the Android share menu. Android Police has shared some screenshots of the feature for action.











Source: Android Police

Once setup, the Nearby Share option will show you nearby devices, you are able to select the visibility levels to your contacts, or you are able to turn the feature off altogether.

If you have Nearby Sharing switched on, you’ll have the ability to see when someone is attempting to share something nearby, even though you don’t seem to the sender. You can tap the notification to become noticeable to receive files.









Source: Android Police

Check out the origin link to see Android Police’s full writeup on the Nearby Share feature. In a statement to the headlines outlet, Google has confirmed that it plans to share with you more information about Nearby Share in the future. The goal is always to launch Nearby Sharing with support completely to Android 6 (Marshmallow) and up.

Less when compared to a year ago, it was unearthed that Google was working on an alternative for Android Beam called Nearby Sharing and XDA-Developers even was able to demo an earlier iteration of the feature. It works a lot like how Apple’s AirDrop works: the recipient and sender need Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to be switched on. Then, Bluetooth will initiate a connection and Wi-Fi gets control of. The Nearby Share feature would work directly from Android’s “Share” menu.

Samsung had S-Share for several years, that used NFC to initiate an association, but then sent files over Wi-Fi. While this was a far more worthwhile method to send files, it remained exclusive to Samsung devices. Huawei Share works very similarly to AirDrop already, the sole limitation was that it required a Huawei device. Anyway, its nice to finally start to see the feature near to more widespread adoption.

Source