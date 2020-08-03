Google’s live-captioning feature will soon work with voice and video calls on Pixel phones

Android’s real-time captions feature, Live Caption, is acquiring the capability to work with voice and video calls, Googleannounced on Monday Previously, Live Caption just worked with media that played on your phone, like a YouTube video, however this brand-new performance implies you’ll soon have the ability to have a call with somebody and get captions of what they’re stating as they state it.

If you wish to see Live Caption with calls in action, have a look at my coworker Dieter Bohn’s video he published to Twitter utilizing the feature on the recently revealed Pixel 4A. Google states the feature will be presenting to the Pixel 2, 3, 3A, and 4 also.

Google likewise revealed that the brand-new variation of Google Assistant– which debuted with the Pixel 4 and brought a speed increase, a brand-new style, and brand-new abilities– will be readily available in German, French, Italian, andSpanish The business states they’ll be “available soon” on a Google Assistant assistance page. Google likewise stated that more languages are coming “soon.”

In addition to revealing the $349 Pixel 4A, its brand-new midrange phone, Google likewise teased 2 brand-new phones coming later on this year: the Pixel 4A 5G, a variation of the Pixel 4A with 5G, and the Pixel 5, the business’s next flagship phone.