Google’s latest Pixel features include a ‘safety check’ for when you’re walking alone

Google is at the moment saying the subsequent batch of latest software program features coming to its Pixel smartphones. After including car-crash detection final yr, the corporate is increasing upon its private security features with a new “safety check” instrument that’s designed to ensure you’re okay if you’re out someplace alone — for a stroll or run, maybe.

When you allow the characteristic, you set a time for when you need it to examine in. When that point comes, security examine takes over your complete display screen and asks for your standing. You can dismiss the immediate and say you’re okay, begin sharing your location with emergency contacts instantly, or dial 911. If there’s no response inside a minute, security examine will routinely notify your emergency contacts and supply your location on Google Maps. There’s no choice for it to routinely name 911 — more likely to stop false positives.

Image: Google

Even with the small risk of unintended emergency texts to associates, this looks like a very helpful security measure. There’s no equal for security examine constructed into iOS, and it’s a continuation of Google increasing additional into the realm of non-public security after introducing car-crash detection final yr. And now that effort is coming to older Pixels: the Personal Safety app will quickly be accessible for all of them.

The different new huge addition is a bedtime mode that’s being added to the clock app. “Fall asleep to calming sounds and limit interruptions while you sleep — and if you stay up on your phone past bedtime, you’ll get a snapshot of how much time you’re spending awake and on which apps,” Google wrote in its weblog put up.

Image: Google

Next up is a good comfort for individuals who usually depend on Google’s Recorder app. Now, you should utilize Google Assistant to start out recordings (or search out of your current ones). Better nonetheless, you possibly can routinely get transcripts of your recordings in Google Docs. It’s at all times good to see extra cohesion between Google’s providers and apps.

Last, Google is enhancing the adaptive battery performance. “Now, Adaptive Battery on Pixel 2 and newer devices can predict when your battery will run out and further reduce background activity to keep your Pixel powered longer.”