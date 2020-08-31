Google’s Kids Space aims to make Android tablets more kid-friendly

Google has announced Kids Space, a new mode for Android tablets that includes kid-friendly features and content, and parental controls. It’s making its debut on Lenovo’s new Tab M10 HD Gen 2, also unveiled today. Google says it’s coming to more devices in the future.

There are a number of tablets out there that offer content specifically for children, such as Amazon’s Fire HD Kids Edition line. There are also various third-party parental control apps that families can download. Kids Space stands out in that it will be built into a number of Android tablets — not just tablets designed for kids.

This is a key distinction in the current tablet market, according to Lenovo. Per the company’s research, tablets often function as shared devices among household members, and many kids start preferring grown-up-looking products at a fairly young age. A representative told me that Lenovo “didn’t want a kids tablet that looked like a toy.” Instead, it’s marketing the Tab M10 HD Gen 2 as a product for families to share. Users create separate profiles with their own settings — so children can use Kids Space while parents can browse as normal.

Within Kids Space, children can access a library including apps, games, videos, and books. Google says it worked with children and parents to curate…