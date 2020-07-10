Google’s efforts in making updates faster have paid off, Android 10 fastest adopted update

We’ve all heard the argument that Apple iPhones update quickly because Apple controls both hardware and computer software. With the hundreds of unique devices that run Android, its very hard to have this same speed and effectiveness of major updates – as well as, the vast differences of software that OEMs offer. Google has been able to push many updates through Google Play Services, even when devices are no longer receiving major OS updates.

In a Google Developers Blog post, it’s unmasked that Android 10 was the quickest adopted Android version ever. Of course, it didn’t happen over night. Google gradually introduced new practices within the last few years to speed up the update process for OEMs while also testing newer version of Android much earlier through Developer and Public Beta programs for Google Pixels, and other OEMs.

In Android Oreo, Google introduced Project Treble, which modulated the core Android OS seperate from OEMs skin customizations. This hasten Android Pie adoption by 2.5X compared to Oreo. Every smartphone that was included with Android Oreo was compliant with Treble.

Then with Android Pie, Google launched a Developer Preview program with other OEMs so that pre-Beta builds might be tested across more smartphone models ahead of release. This sped up Android 10 adoption by 1.5X in comparison to Pie.

With Android 10, Google’s Project Mainline made it possible to update critical apps and components of Android via Google Play. This is what Google used to update 2 billion devices with the Exposure Notification API that has been developed for contact-tracing COVID-19.



Google Pixel 4 XL running Android 10

Android 11 has 7 OEMs participating in its Developer Preview program with many different hardware for testing. Seamless Updates were introduced in Nougat and contains been a little slow to consider since it requires double the quantity of storage reserved for the OS. Updates would install in the backdrop on a different OS partition and applied at the following reboot. A fresh form of that is called “Virtual A/B” which does the same thing while requiring less storage to be reserved for the OS. Google will require OEMSs to implement Virtual A/B with devices running Android 11 to produce “OTA updates as frictionless as possible”.

is currently on its second Public Beta build after a full round of Developer Preview builds. As per Google’s own Smart Home presenter, Android 11 should be ready for official rollout on September 8.

