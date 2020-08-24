Google’s Dinosaur browser game gets a dope mod that includes double swords

Google’s hidden Dinosaur runner game that pops up in Chrome when people are offline is a treasured Easter egg for Chrome users, but it was arguably in need of an update.

Enter a modded version of the game called Dino Swords, created by a partnership between Internet collective MSCHF and 100 Thieves that gives the adorable, granulated T-Rex an assortment of weapons to use. Weapons are bound to various keys that players can use, but there’s a catch. Some of the weapons will lead to self-inflicted damage (I found out during one of my play-throughs of the modded version).

Google’s “Dino game is the final holdover from the golden age of things like Addicting Games and Miniclip games,” Daniel Greenberg, MSCHF’s head of strategy, told The Verge, adding that modding the game is “just making it truer to form.” That much feels true. With the modded update, the Dino game feels like a classic web browser game from an earlier era, when mini Flash games dominated the time I spent in the computer lab with friends.

