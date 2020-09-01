Google’s Android TV dongle could cost just $50, according to this leak

Google’s Chromecast is a wonderful method to fling streaming video from phone to TV– however nowadays, you can typically get a Roku Streaming Stick or Amazon Fire Stick with a devoted push-button control for the exact same cash. But what if Google released an Android TV dongle with its own push-button control for the exact same $50 you ‘d spend for a high-end Roku or Fire stick?

That’s precisely what 9to5Google seems to have discovered, thanks to a brand-newHome Depot leak The house enhancement story briefly listed a Google “Sabrina” for $49.99, and 9to5Google‘s sources were able to supply photos of that cost in the Home Depot’s internal systems also.

Sabrina, naturally, would be that Android TV dongle that dripped in June, just to apparently appear once again at the FCC just recently, ahead of a reported “summer” launch together with the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G. Mind you, summer season is now “fall” considering that Google currently stated that’s when the phones will in fact come out. We can’t be one hundred percent sure that Sabrina will ever genuinely show up, naturally, however personally I ‘d be shocked if we go another month without the official statement.