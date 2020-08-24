Google’s Android TV dongle could be coming soon

Two brand-new Google hardware gadgets have actually appeared in FCC filings, and as 9to5Google notes, it promises that they’re associated with the brand-new Android TV item that’s supposedly remained in the works for a while. If so, the filings could recommend that Google is lastly getting ready to launch it soon.

An XDA Developers report in June stated that Google was preparing a TV dongle codenamed “Sabrina” that would utilize Android TV and a conventional remote-driven UI, unlike smartphone-controlled Chromecast gadgets. One of the brand-new FCC filings describes an “Interactive Media Streaming Device” with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, while the other is for a “Wireless Device” with Bluetooth and a power cover, which 9to5Google hypothesizes could be Sabrina and its push-button control respectively.

Unless you purchase a TV with the software application integrated in, there aren’t a lot of choices for Android TV today. There’s the high-end Nvidia Shield variety, which begins at $149.99, or the $59.99 Xiaomi Mi Box S that Google itself promoted a number of years earlier, however that has to do with it. Xiaomi did likewise simply launch a $40-ish Mi TV Stick in India and Europe, which is presently the only method to get Android TV because kind element.

We’ll need to see whether Google has something more engaging en route. XDA Developers at first reported that the …