Google will now let you play Stadia on any modern Android phone

Google’s Stadia cloud gaming service is still riddled with limitations, but one of the greatest hurdles to adoption might have just disappeared: you no further need a specific Android phone to give it a try. Google is experimentally opening up support to any Android phone that can install the Stadia app, meaning most devices with Android 6.0 or later should suit you perfectly. Now that Stadia is free to attempt to works on practically any Android phone, there’s little reason to hesitate.

To enable it, down load and sign into the Stadia app, open settings, tap “Experiments,” and then toggle “Play on this device.” We’re curious if it will work on Android tablets as well. (I don’t have one to test during quarantine, sadly.)

And while you’re at it, you will want to try Google’s just-announced official touchscreen controls? Google says they’ll work with every game, and here’s what they look like by V1:

When Stadia launched last November, it only supported Google’s Pixel phones, though it did add Samsung, Asus, and Razer devices on February 20th. Most of OnePlus’ modern devices are now supported aswell. Here’s Google’s full list of officially supported devices, though they alone won’t guarantee a good experience: cloud gaming requires a fast, stable web connection with no less than friction on your home network.

Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service, which has been struggling to obtain many major game publishers to allow their games to be streamed, will reportedly be trying a similar experiment soon, opening up beta support for more Android TV devices.

Both cloud gaming services are under pressure to convince gamers as soon as possible because all eyes are on Sony and Microsoft’s next-gen console announcements, one of which we’re watching at 4PM ET / 1PM PT today.