Google will make wheelchair accessibility info more prominent in Maps

Starting right now, Google Maps will characteristic a brand new mode known as Accessible Places that, when toggled on, will more prominently present wheelchair accessibility info, the corporate introduced on Thursday. It will be rolling out step by step, the corporate says, for each Android and iOS.

“When Accessible Places is switched on, a wheelchair icon will indicate an accessible entrance and you’ll be able to see if a place has accessible seating, restrooms or parking,” Google explains in a weblog publish. “If it’s confirmed that a place does not have an accessible entrance, we’ll show that information on Maps as well.”

Google designed the characteristic for the 130 million world wheelchair customers, of which 30 million reside in the US, and it constructed it utilizing the crowdsourced efforts of its Local Guides volunteers, who helped double the variety of accessibility listings for companies to more than 15 million after Google put a call for help in 2017. “Store owners have also helped, using Google My Business to add accessibility information for their business profiles to help users needing stair-free access find them on Google Maps and Search,” Google says.

“To get wheelchair accessibility information more prominently displayed in Google Maps, update your app to the latest version, go to Settings, select “Accessibility,” and activate “Accessible Places.” The characteristic is obtainable on each Android and iOS,” Google says.

The firm can be giving iOS customers the flexibility to more simply contribute accessibility data, as is the case for the Android model of Google Maps. “This guide has tips for rating accessibility, in case you’re not sure what counts as being ‘accessible.’ We invite everyone to switch on Accessible Places and contribute accessibility information to help people in your community,” Google says.