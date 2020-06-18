Google will let you manage subscriptions straight from the Play Store

Along with the Android 11 Beta release, Google plans to produce some changes in the app store and more correctly, the way you manage your app subscriptions. The company really wants to enable you to buy subscription to something without having to down load the app at all.

Select apps are already trialing the service. You get the substitute for start a free trail and proceed to the download or purchase the extra options upfront.

You also get the details on what precisely the subscription includes on the App’s page. Plus the added convenience of having all your app subscriptions in a single place rather than having to undergo each app individually.

