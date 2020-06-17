Google will let Android developers sell subscriptions without requiring an app install

Google is testing a new way of selling subscription services with select Android developers that will allow customers to get a subscription from the Play Store, without even needing to install the app first. The news, reported today by TechCrunch, was first hinted at last week when Google announced the Google Play Billing Library Version 3, an updated pair of developer tools for processing Play Store payments and handling purchases of digital goods that coincided with the release of the Android 11 beta.

“Billing Library version 3 unlocks the ability for users to discover and purchase items outside of your app, such as across the Play store,” reads Google’s post. “One example is the new frictionless subscription promo code redemption experience.” For instance, Google imagines a scenario in which a customer redeems a mobile app subscription promo code, say for a totally free trial, after which is automatically enrolled right into a paid subscription that starts once the trial offer ends. To allow that, Google is letting developers receive and process another payment unless the customer opts out or cancels whilst the trial remains active.

Google really wants to make it better to pay upfront for a subscription service before you download the app

TechCrunch says the feature won’t just stop with promos. It will extend to proactive purchases of subscriptions through a Play Store listing. That way, you’ll have the ability to install and subscribe to an app while also having the free trial all with one action. An example this can be a robocall-blocking app TrueCaller, with a three-day trial offer before a $2.99-per-month subscription kicks in. Google now lets TrueCaller offer all of that in one single bundle with a “free trial & install” option that exists alongside the standard install button.

That way, if you installed the app without perhaps reading that it involved a paid subscription, you wouldn’t need to then feel the process of registering and confirming payment details inside the app. Or you do not be deterred by discovering that the features that attracted one to the software to begin with required a subscription. You could do all this beforehand and be all set when the app installs.

This all appears to be section of Google’s broader effort to guide digital subscription services and also to reward developers that play by the principles. As TechCrunch points out, scores of mobile apps, usually called “fleeceware,” use misleading marketing and loopholes in the way mobile operating systems handle trials and subscriptions to have users to download an app and agree to a pricey subscription before utilizing it. These apps often make use of the allure of a free trial to trick users in to agreeing to dubious terms beforehand and making it hard to cancel after.

In April, Google said it would begin tightening rules around in-app subscriptions to produce it better to cancel them and to force developers to be more transparent around billing cycles, trial offer periods, along with other methods that might be used to scam users. The rules went in to effect just yesterday.