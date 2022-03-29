The director of Google և Alphabet companies Sundar Pichai stated that the fight against misinformation is intensifying, for which 10 million dollars will be invested.

“We are working for the world to receive truthful information through us, we are fighting against misinformation. “We will invest an additional $ 10 million in expanding cooperation with civil society to verify the facts,” Pichai told a joint news conference after meeting with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawicki.

The director of Google և Alphabet added that they can teach how to distinguish misinformation from objective information.