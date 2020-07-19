Google WiFi System, 1-Pack – Router Replacement for Whole Home Coverage – NLS-1304-25,white



Enjoy a fast signal in every room, on every device. Google Wi-Fi is a new type of connected system that replaces your router for seamless coverage throughout your home. It is a standalone whole home mesh system which does not promise compatibility or interoperability with other 3rd party Wifi systems. But compatible with all Wifi client devices.

A new type of connected system that replaces your router for seamless wifi coverage throughout your home, helping eliminate dead zones and buffering

Network assist technology keeps your connection fast by always selecting the clearest channel and fastest band for your devices; WiFi throughput: 1200 MPBS.

A simple app gets you set up quickly and allows you to see what’s connected, prioritize devices, and pause the WiFi on kids’ devices

A single WiFi point covers up to 1,500 square feet, a set of three covers homes up to 4,500 square feet WiFi points work together so you can add more if you need additional coverage

24/7 phone support from google; 1 year warranty; material: plastic