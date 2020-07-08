Google video reveals Android 11 will likely launch on September 8th

Android 11, the next major update to Google’s mobile operating system, is likely to begin with rolling out on September 8th. As noted by the sharp eyes at Android Police, the date was shown in a slide during a video for the company’s “Hey Google” Smart Home Summit.

At around the 18-minute mark, you can view “checklist for September 8th Android 11 launch” right at the top of the slide, and Google’s Michele Turner says “We’re launching everywhere on September 8th” when talking about the brand new Android 11 power menu that offers easier access to smart home controls and toggles.

Last month, Google released the very first public beta of Android 11 and said the state launch will happen later in the next quarter. Android 10 began rolling out on September 3rd a year ago, so the 8th would be commensurate with Google’s usual timeline.

Android 11 includes an amount of improvements, including revamped notifications that give messaging apps their particular “conversations section.” The update also adds indigenous screen recording and “bubbles” that sit on top of other apps that easily allow you to return to a chat. Media controls in quick settings have been redesigned, and as I mentioned above, the menu that appears once you hold down the power button now does a lot of various things.