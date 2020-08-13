Google Travel adds new pandemic-related travel planning information

The COVID-19 pandemic has actually overthrown the travel market, however Google is attempting to assist by including new tools to its travel tools that flag pandemic-related information for users, like regional COVID-19 case counts and whether the hotel uses complimentary cancellations.

New additions consist of “travel trends” that reveal what portion of hotels have schedule and flights in operation to that location (utilizing information sourced from previous Google hotel and flight reservation). These patterns sign up with the existing signals about whether there’s presently a travel advisory for your location in Google search.

That information will likewise appear if you’re utilizing Google Travel when looking for a hotel, flight, or trip leasing. Google Travel is likewise getting an extra function that reveals if your trip appointment is using complimentary refunds– with an extra choice to filter your searches specifically by that requirement.