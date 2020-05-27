Google to reopen offices on July 6 – Armenian News

Google will reopen its offices on July 6 for workers eager to return to the office, the corporate’s chief govt Sundar Pichai mentioned, as tech corporations eye staggered back-to-work methods, The National experiences.

Depending on the “external conditions”, the Alphabet-owned agency is aiming for a gradual return of staff – beginning with about 10 per cent workplace capability earlier than ramping it up to 30 per cent by September.

“Beginning July 6, assuming external conditions allow, we will start to open more buildings in more cities … this will give Googlers, who need to come back to the office, the opportunity to return on a limited, rotating basis,” Mr Pichai informed staff in an inside e mail.

The firm will strategy the return to workplace mode with a “gradual, phased approach, taking both team and individual needs and preferences into account”, mentioned Mr Pichai.