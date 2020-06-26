Google to pay for ‘high quality’ news in three countries – Armenian News

Google says it will pay some news outlets for “high-quality” stories that it uses amid pressure from publishers.

Part of the initiative will require Google to pay for its users to access news stories otherwise locked behind a so-called paywall on certain internet sites.

The first websites to join are in Australia, Brazil, and Germany, with an item launch set for later this year, according to BBC News.

It comes as authorities in some countries investigate how tech firms use news content without paying for it.

Australia has put forward plans to force Google and Facebook to pay news publishers under competition rules.

France has already issued Google by having an order to do so.

It could be the latest development in a long-standing row with news publishers over whether tech giants should pay them to include “snippets” of news articles in serp’s or on social media.

Google characterises its new pitch to solve the situation as a “licensing programme”, centered on in-depth reporting rather than day-to-day news stories.

In an announcement blog post, Google said it could “pay publishers for high-quality content”.

Google is likely to make some articles from subscription news internet sites available to its users for free.

“Where available, Google will also offer to pay for free access for users to read pay-walled articles on a publisher’s site,” Google said.

“This will let pay-walled publishers grow their audiences and open an opportunity for people to read content they might not ordinarily see.”