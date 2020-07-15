Google to invest $4.5 billion in Reliance Jio

At Reliance AGM today, the company announced a new partnership with Google. The tech giant is buying a 7.73% stake in Reliance Industries’ telecom and digital unit Jio Platforms. It will be investing $4.5 billion as part of its recently announced $10 billion India digitization fund.

Now, RIL’s telecom and the digital unit has got investments worth about Rs 1.18 lakh crore ($15.7 billion) in just over two months. It totals for a total stake of about 25.24%. Recently, Qualcomm announced its plans to invest in Jio. Further, tech companies like Intel and Facebook have also invested in the company.

The company became debt-free after getting 11 back-to-back investments in Jio Platforms. RIL has been making efforts to position Jio Platforms and its telecom venture Reliance Jio Infocomm as more digital, consumer technology companies.



