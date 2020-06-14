Google to ‘Explore’ Why Churchill Photo Missing From Search List

Google said Sunday it could explore why the picture of Britain’s World War II leader Winston Churchill disappeared from the top search engine results list of former UK prime ministers, throughout controversy over his record on racism.

The search giant said the photo’s removal from its horizontal list atop search results for former British premiers was due to an automatic update and “not purposeful”, but apologised “for any concern”.

It noted that the issue only applied to its alleged “knowledge graph” listing and that lots of images of Churchill were still easily found on its search engine.

“We’re aware an image for Sir Winston Churchill is missing from his knowledge graph entry on Google,” the firm’s search liaison arm said on Twitter.

“We apologise for any concern. This was not purposeful & will be resolved. Images in such panels are automatically created & updated. During an update, they can briefly disappear.”

The statement added his photo could be restored to the list as rapidly as possible.

“We’ll want to explore exactly why an automatic update caused it to disappear & see if there are any improvements in those systems to address.”

However, the change provoked a swift backlash on social media marketing.

“Mind blowing if this is deliberate policy, @Google,” said Conservative lawmaker Simon Clarke.

“Western Europe would almost certainly be enslaved if it wasn’t for the man whose photo is now absent.”

Britain’s WWII prime minister has become engulfed in controversy after a Black Lives Matter protest in central London last week-end led to his statue being defaced with the term “racist”.

The vandalism was widely condemned but Churchill critics also argue that he was consistently bigoted and discriminatory to non-whites throughout his lengthy political career, with his policies leading to the death of millions during famine in India in 1943.

Current Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who wrote a biography of Churchill, has called his targeting “absurd and shameful” and said anti-racism protests have been “hijacked by extremists”.

Thousands of self-styled “patriots”, backed by far-right groups, constructed in key London upon Saturday vowing to safeguard statues in addition to memorials right now there.

The collecting led to violent schisme with authorities, who produced more than 100 arrests in addition to saw 6 officers hurt.