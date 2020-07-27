Google to adopt work-from-home until at least July 2021

People walk in Tangier, Morocco, on July14 Fadel Senna/ AFP/Getty Images

Several nations in the Middle East have actually moved to reimpose limitations and lockdown steps ahead of the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday, as reported coronavirus cases increase in some countries, health ministries and state media have actually stated.

Morocco has actually prohibited travel to and from numerous cities on Sunday, consisting of significant cities like Casablanca, Tangier and Marrakech, a joint declaration by the Ministries of Interior and Health stated according to state-run Agence Marocaine De Presse (MAP). The nation tape-recorded 633 cases on Sunday, bringing the overall variety of tape-recorded cases over 20,000 and 313 deaths

“This decision was taken in view of the failure of the majority of citizens to comply with preventive measures, namely social distancing, the wearing of masks and the use of disinfectants, despite their availability in large quantities on the markets, leading to the spread of infection and an increase in confirmed cases,” the declaration stated according to MAP.

In Algeria, the federal government chose to prohibit using personal cars in 29 provinces while extending curfew for another 15 days, beginning Tuesday, Radio Algerie stated on their site pricing quote the Prime Minister.

Algeria has actually been taping more than 500 cases daily because mid-July, bringing the overall number to over 27,000 with 1,155 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Last week, the Oman federal government revealed that the nation will enter into a “complete lockdown of all governorates of the Sultanate” from July 25 until August 8, after an increase in the variety of Covid-19 cases, according to Oman’s NewsAgency

.

Oman has among the greatest variety of cases per 100,000 individuals, according to information gathered from Johns Hopkins.

In Lebanon, a choice to reimpose lockdown has actually not been taken yet, nevertheless the Lebanese minister of Public health Hamad Hassan stated on Monday that he advises “a total lockdown of the country for two weeks, except for the airport” according to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA).

Iraq will likewise enforce a 10- day curfew beginning on Eid al-Adha and carry out a series of steps to include the coronavirus break out in Iraq, the nation’s Supreme Committee for Health and National Safety, headed by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, revealed Sunday.

In addition to a boost in cases, nations are moving to reimpose limitations in anticipation of Muslims commemorating the approaching vacation Eid al-Adha, which is anticipated to startThursday The events consist of prayers, household gos to and intercity journeys.