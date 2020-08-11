Google tests new profile cards that let you add yourself to search results

Google is checking a new user-created public profile system called “people cards,” which will let users produce their own profile (including their task, links to their social networks platforms, a short bio, and more) that will appear straight in Google searchresults It’s comparable to how stars and companies currently appear. The new cards are just being checked in India in English to start.

To established a new individuals card, just search the expression “add me to search” while visited to your Google account. From there, Google will bring you to a new page that lets you produce the card. The just compulsory fields are name, profession, area, and an “about” bio, although you can likewise add info on your education, home town, links to your site and other social networks, and even your e-mail and telephone number (ought to you feel comfy sufficient to post those on an openly available Google search).

Obviously, with a system that enables anybody to produce an outcome that will appear in Google search for the numerous countless consumers who depend on the service every day, there’s a huge capacity for abuse here. It’s simple to picture giants or harassers developing phony cards that appear each time somebody searches your …