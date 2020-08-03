Google teases Pixel 5 5G and Pixel 4a 5G

Alongside the Pixel 4a statement, Google teased its Fall lineup of phones that will consist of 2 5G phones. A Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 5G are on the method and we even got some prices and accessibility information.

The 5G Pixel 4a will begin at $499 – $150 greater than the simply revealed LTE variation. It’s uncertain, nevertheless if that will provide you more than simply assistance for the next gen networks since no specifications were exposed.

We likewise found out that the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 will be readily available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan andAustralia

.

Google guaranteed to share more about those 2 in the coming months and we’ll make certain to keep you published.

Source