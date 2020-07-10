Google teases its upcoming Nest Home speaker following certification images

In an unexpected email sent to the press, Google has teased its upcoming Nest Home speaker. Given the timing, we can are expectant of it to produce an appearance at the following Made By Google event – which normally takes place sometime in October. Not long before Google outed its new Nest speaker, photos of these devices surfaced on a Japanese database internet site.













Images unveiled by FCC documents

The new Nest speaker ties in well with its other Nest Home speakers with regards to design. It’s got a soft design with rounded corners and its covered in exactly the same fabric seen on the Nest Home Mini and the Nest Home Max. The new speaker will succeed the first Google Home speaker – the one that appears like an air freshener.

A short teaser video was also shared by Google showing the speaker off in three different colors: gray, pink, and a bluish gray color.

Here’s the 13 2nd video they shared with us. pic.twitter.com/TMw9HSeSbC — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) July 10, 2020

It will take greater than a new smart home speaker to impress us once Google’s hardware event comes around. Last year, we already knew everything concerning the Google Pixel 4 XL beforehand, and we the general event felt forced and mundane. This year, we expected the midrange Pixel 4a back May, but perhaps with the iPhone SE’s surprise launch, Google seems to be looking forward to the right moment.









Alleged leaked renders of Pixel 5 (left) and Pixel 5 XL (right)

The Pixel 5 can also be expected to arrive this year, but as a premium-midrange device. Google hasn’t seen much success in the high-end market, therefore it seems to be making some strategic moves these times.

Source • Via