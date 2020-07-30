Google teases August 3rd launch for long-awaited Pixel 4A

Google’s next budget phone, the Pixel 4A, is likely just days away from going on sale. The company has posted a teaser on its online store, saying that “the Google just what you’ve been waiting for phone” will be revealed on August 3rd. 9to5Google spotted the page.

Indeed, the wait for the sequel to last year’s Pixel 3A has gone longer than expected. In May, Google canceled its I/O developer conference, expected to mark the Pixel 4A’s announcement, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But earlier this month, the device turned up on Google’s website after the company mistakenly posted an image to its store. That was the first real hint that the 4A is really, actually coming soon — and now Google has confirmed that it’s less than a week away.

Developing…