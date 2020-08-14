Google stops responding directly to data requests from Hong Kong government By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Google extends work-from- house order to summer season 2021



By Kanishka Singh

(Reuters) – Alphabet Inc’s (O:-RRB- Google stated on Friday it would no longer supply data in action to requests from Hong Kong authorities following the enactment of a brand-new nationwide security law enforced by China.

The U.S. tech giant had actually not produced any data given that the sweeping brand-new law took force in June and would not directly respond to such requests henceforth, it included.

“As always, authorities outside the U.S. may seek data needed for criminal investigations through diplomatic procedures,” Google stated in an emailed declaration.

Google evaluated all requests for user data and pressed back on “overly broad ones” to safeguard the personal privacy of users, it included.

The Washington Post paper reported previously on Friday that Google would stop responding directly to data requests from Hong Kong authorities, indicating the business would now deal with Hong Kong successfully the like mainland China in such transactions.

The nationwide security law has actually drawn criticism from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump and additional raised U.S.-China stress after Washington’s choice to end the previous British nest’s unique status under U.S. law.

