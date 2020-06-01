Google Stands in Support of Racial Equality: Sundar Pichai

Google stands in assist of racial equality and all those that seek for it, Indian-American CEO of the expertise big Sunder Pichai stated on Sunday. He stated that the corporate has determined to share its assist for the racial equality in solidarity with the black neighborhood and in reminiscence of George Floyd on Google and YouTube house pages in the US.

“Today on US Google and YouTube homepages we share our support for racial equality in solidarity with the Black community and in memory of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and others who don’t have a voice,” Pichai wrote on Twitter.

“For those feeling grief, anger, sadness and fear, you are not alone,” Pichai said, sharing a screen shot of the Google search home page which said “we stand in support of racial equality, and all those who search for it.”

His remarks got here amidst US-wide violent protests over the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd by a policeman in Minneapolis.

Floyd pleaded for air because the white police officer pressed his knee on his neck, resulting in his loss of life. The officer has been arrested and charged with homicide.