Google Stadia will now work on most Android phones

Googles cloud gaming ambitions with Stadia have been off to a rocky start mainly due to its country and device limitations. Now, Google is bringing experimental support for more smartphones meaning as long as your phone can download the Stadia app, youre all set. Once you have the app ready to go, youll have to head to the Experiments tab in the settings where you ought to see a Play on this device option. Google isn’t listing any specific device requirements here so its still not quite certain which phones will be able to suit your purposes.

In addition, 8 more OnePlus phones are now officially supported by Stadia encompassing the whole lineup from the OnePlus 5 entirely to the 8 Pro.

Another neat new feature for Stadia gamers are the on-screen touch controls which enable you to play without the necessity for a passionate physical controller. The new feature is available through the newest touch gamepad option in the settings menu. Google is also rolling out independent resolution get a grip on, allowing you to by hand set your Stadia resolution output on each device you play.







Stadia touch controlls layout

Google Stadia remains only for sale in 14 countries, including the US, the UK, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden. Google is still focused on expand Stadia’s presence to more devices and regions as quickly as possible.

Source