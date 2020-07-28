Google Stadia tests 4G and 5G game streaming

You can now play video games on Google’s Stadia cloud video gaming service on your Android phone over 4G and 5G connections, though you need to decide in to an “experiment,” Google announced today (via 9to5Google). Since the service’s launch in November 2019, you have actually just had the ability to play Stadia video games on your phone over Wi-Fi– that is, unless you deceived Stadia into playing over a cellular connection by tethering a laptop computer to a phone or hotspot, like my associate Sean Hollister did as part of his evaluation.

If you wish to decide in to the experiment, open the Stadia app on your Android phone, tap on your avatar, choose Experiments, and then “Use Mobile Data,” according toGoogle

.

Sean discovered that when he played Stadia over a 90 Mbps LTE connection for his evaluation, “the experience ranged from totally playable to annoyingly stuttery.” But that was all the method back in November 2019, and it’s uncertain if Google has actually made modifications to make things run efficiently more regularly when playing over a cellular network, particularly when it’s a direct connection (rather than a connected one).

Today’s news is among lots of significant updates to Stadia given that its launch, consisting of bringing the service to almost any Android phone, enabling the Stadia controller to work wirelessly with Android gadgets, and introducing a complimentary variation of the service.